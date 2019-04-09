JCPS opens kindergarten readiness camp registration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public School district has opened registration for its free kindergarten readiness summer camp.
Applications are being accepted until May 10, 2019.
Camp Ready4K will be held July 11 through July 31, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., at the following locations:
- Blue Lick Elementary (9801 Blue Lick Rd.)
- Cochrane Elementary (2511 Tregaron Ave.)
- Dawson Orman Education Center (900 S Floyd St.)
- DuValle Education Center (3610 Bohne Ave.)
- Hazelwood Elementary (1325 Bluegrass Ave.)
- Riverport Early Childhood Center (7401 Riverport Dr.)
- Tully Elementary (3300 College Dr.)
- Unseld Learning Center (5216 Ilex Ave.)
Parents can fill out and submit an application online by clicking or tapping here. A downloadable Camp Ready4K flier is available by clicking or tapping here.
During the camp, teachers will work with incoming kindergarten students to make sure they have the skills needed to be successful in kindergarten. Students are also provided with breakfast and lunch.
For more information, families may call the Dawson Orman Education Center at 502-485-7677.
