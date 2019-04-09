JCTC opens ‘The Hub’ to provide food and resources for students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Administrators at Jefferson Community and Technical College celebrated the grand opening of a food pantry that helps provide students access to some of life's basic needs.
A study conducted by the school showed that one in five students at JCTC have experienced some form of food insecurity over the past year. Called “The Hub,” for some students the pantry is more than a small solution to a larger problem. Rather, it opens a whole new door of opportunities.
"Being a single parent mom in a new state is hard," said Shalaila Mayes, "and you guys have so many opportunities for females; single parent females who have ambition and want to do more.
Mayes is a student at JCTC who said she's struggled in the past. She will now work at the Hub providing help to other students in her shoes.
School administrators pointed out they can't expect students to follow a path to success if they're not doing everything they can to tear down any obstacles in the way.
"It can be easy to mistake the effects of barriers with a lack of ability or motivation," said Laura Smith, JCTC Vice President of Student Affairs. "When a student has to worry about their basic needs for living, naturally it interferes with their ability to be fully present in class."
If you’d like to help, The Hub does take donations.
