KDE gives JCPS schools mixed review; district announces key hire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education issued a mixed review of several JCPS schools Tuesday, citing a culture of hope and promise at some but also describing two principals who are unfit to lead.
KDE shared its findings of a diagnostic review of the district, as well as reviews of eight schools that fall under the Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) category, meaning the state will provide additional resources to struggling schools as long as the schools submit growth plans to KDE.
The eight CSI schools are Cochran, Foster, Johnsontown Road, McFerran, Semple, Shelby and Slaughter elementary schools and Iroquois High School.
The diagnostic review panel deemed that principals at six of those schools showed strong leadership skills, but the principals at Shelby and Johnsontown Road elementary schools “do not have the capacity to lead,” according to a statement provided by JCPS on Tuesday.
The district said it is reviewing those assessments.
“We are encouraged by this report and pleased that the review team recognized the progress we have made as a district, particularly in regard to our Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) schools,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said, adding that the KDE review team “identified a new standard of high expectations which is leading to a culture of hope and renewed energy in JCPS.”
Approximately 90 minutes after JCPS sent its statement, it issued another notice about a key hire in the district.
Kim Chevalier has been named the district’s Chief of Exceptional Child Education, a new, Cabinet-level position that is part of JCPS’ settlement agreement with KDE.
Chevalier has worked for the Walton-Verona Independent Schools district since 2010, most recently serving as assistant superintendent. One of her areas of focus has been working as a special education teacher.
Chevalier will begin her new post on May 6.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.