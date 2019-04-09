LMPD: Shooting at Okolona apartment complex involved police action

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Okolona area that involved at least one officer.
The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. at Spring Manor apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gills Ct. The area is located south of Southern High School and north of the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Details about the shooting have not been released, but MetroSafe confirms that two people have been taken to hospitals for treatment.
A LMPD spokesperson is heading to the scene and expected to provide information soon.
This story will be updated.
