LMPD: Man shot victim multiple times in Okolona before suspect shot, killed by police

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police shot and killed a suspect who attacked a man at an apartment complex in the Okolona area on Tuesday afternoon, Chief Steve Conrad confirmed.
The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. at Spring Manor apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gills Ct. The area is located south of Southern High School and north of the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Conrad said when police arrived, a suspect armed with a gun had already shot a victim multiple times in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Officers engaged the armed suspect, Conrad said, and ordered him to drop his gun several times. Officers also used “non-lethal” means to try to stop him.
“The suspect ran at officers and pointed his gun at them,” Conrad said. “Multiple officers fired their weapons and the suspect was shot and taken by EMS to the hospital.”
The suspect died at the hospital, Conrad said.
The mother of the victim told WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari the man had just gotten home from the grocery store with his girlfriend and child when the suspect, a neighbor, came up to his car.
Family members said the neighbor pulled the victim out of his car, beat him and shot him seven times, but police have not confirmed that.
The victim is at University Hospital in surgery for his gunshot wounds, family said. LMPD confirmed the man is in critical condition.
A witness at the scene described the chaos, saying she heard two different bursts of multiple gunshots.
“It’s very scary,” she said. “I’m still shaken and upset over it.”
Conrad said the situation could of been much worse. He believes officers on the scene showed “great restraint."
“It doesn’t sound like they fired until he (the suspect) forced them into it,” Conrad said.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation into the shooting that happened before police arrived. The Public Integrity Unit will investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Police will update the public on Wednesday.
