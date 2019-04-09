LouCity names new stadium management partner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC announced Tuesday that it will partner with AEG Facilities as its venue manager when it moves into its new stadium next year.
The reigning two-time USL Cup champions are expected to move into the new facility in time for the start of next season. The new facility in Butchertown will ofer permanent seating for nearly 12,000 fans, and a total of 14,000 at full capacity.
AEG Facilities also manages the KFC Yum! Center and many other facilities around the world, including Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, The O2 in London, and, closer to home, US Bank Arena in Cincinnati.
“We believe our new stadium will be among the best soccer-specific stadiums in the country,” Louisville City FC President Brad Estes said.
