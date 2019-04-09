$5 million grant to help Louisville families suffering from trauma

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At a time of budget shortfalls and possible cuts to city services, a lucrative federal grant could provide some well-timed funding for communities affected by violence and other trauma.
The Trauma Resilient Community Initiative provides $5 million over five years and will pay for training and programs to help people who are victims of violent crime or suffering through some kind of traumatic event.
“All these things, our libraries, all this comes together to create a safer community,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “And we need to remember that when we are in our budget talks with the council in the next couple of months because as you know here, if you’re from Louisville, we’re going to have less resources to deal with many of our issues.’
The money will pay for trauma treatment for 400 children and their families and training for hundreds of clinicians and first responders. Services funded by the grant will target neighborhoods in west and south Louisville.
“They are going to have much more access to a therapist," Rashaad Abdur-Rahman, Director for Louisville’s Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, said. “Much more access to a case manager, someone who can help in addressing other mental health needs.”
Beyond violence, it will also address problems associated with joblessness, education and racism.
The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and is not subject to city budget cuts.
Louisville is one of 5 cities awarded the grant.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.