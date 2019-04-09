Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service set for Thursday at Staples Center in downtown L.A.

(CNN) - A memorial service will be held Thursday for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.
The 33-year-old was shot and killed on March 31 in Los Angeles outside a clothing store he owned.
The suspect, Eric Holder, was arrested and has pleaded not guilty.
Hussle leaves behind longtime partner, actress Lauren London, and two children.
His real name was Ermias Asghedom.
He was not only known for his music, but also his philanthropy and activism.
The LAPD said he had a meeting scheduled with them to discuss ways to reduce gang violence in the community.
Free tickets to his "Celebration of Life" are available to California residents only beginning 1 p.m. EST Tuesday.
The Staples Center seats 21,000 people.
Tickets are limited to four per household and are non-transferrable.
According to the staples center website, cameras or other recording devices will not be allowed.
Details about a procession are expected to be released later for fans who can't make it to the memorial service.
A public memorial was also held at the Staples Center in 2009 for Michael Jackson.
