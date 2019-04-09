Positively WAVE: Surgery date set for neighbor’s kidney donation

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A surgery date has been approved for a Jeffersontown woman who surprised her neighbor by being her match for a kidney transplant.
Jackson Alldaffer was diagnosed with dense deposit disease when he was 10 years old. He is currently in stage 4 of kidney failure and won’t survive without a new kidney.
“Over the last year he has rapidly declined,” said Alldaffer’s mother, Mindy White.
Their neighbor, Beth Burbridge, saw a Facebook post and decided she would donate her kidney if she was a match.
“She came out of nowhere and is going to save Jackson’s life,” White said.
The transplant will take place on May 14.
