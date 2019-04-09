Positively WAVE: Surgery date set for neighbor’s kidney donation

Beth Burbridge, left, and Mindy White, right. Burbridge, White's neighbor, is donating a kidney to White's son. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
April 9, 2019 at 6:45 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 6:45 PM

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A surgery date has been approved for a Jeffersontown woman who surprised her neighbor by being her match for a kidney transplant.

Jackson Alldaffer was diagnosed with dense deposit disease when he was 10 years old. He is currently in stage 4 of kidney failure and won’t survive without a new kidney.

“Over the last year he has rapidly declined,” said Alldaffer’s mother, Mindy White.

Their neighbor, Beth Burbridge, saw a Facebook post and decided she would donate her kidney if she was a match.

“She came out of nowhere and is going to save Jackson’s life,” White said.

The transplant will take place on May 14.

