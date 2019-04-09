Report: Boat involved in other investigation at time of Clark Memorial Bridge crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Debbie Graham, a tow boat, hit the Clark Memorial Bridge last Christmas.
Moments later, 15 of its coal barges broke lose and some got stuck on the McAlpine Dam.
Work to salvage the barges is still ongoing months afterward. Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers said two barges remain in the water, adding one is still stuck in the gate of the dam, but not affecting pool levels yet.
Officials said work to remove the barges will stop temporary later this week for Thunder Over Louisville.
WAVE 3 News already reported the Debbie Graham lost control in the Ohio River last April when its steering didn’t work, but has now learned about an additional Coast Guard investigation that started just about a month before the Christmas crash.
When questioned about the history of the Debbie Graham after the December incident, the company that owns the ship, Tennessee Valley Towing, wrote in a press release that it was cleared for operation “as recently as August 2018,” but didn’t mention the other investigation that was still ongoing when the statement was released.
Tennessee Valley Towing did note in that press release that it does not comment on open investigations.
A Coast Guard incident report details an investigation started on Nov. 19, 2018, concluding on March 15, 2019.
It states the boat was involved in a grounding incident that created around $500,000 of damage.
The report summary is still under review. So, it's not completely clear what part the ship played in the November grounding incident. WAVE 3 News reached out to Tennessee Valley Towing for comment, but has yet to hear back.
Louisville company Genscape has developed a high-tech way of looking at the Christmas crash, and boat movements around the world, with an application called Vesseltracker.
It uses Automatic Identification System (AIS) data, which tracks boats like a GPS would track a car, with satellites and land-based antennas.
"All the ships that are showing up not highlighted that all picked up by terrestrial antenna," Brewster Miller, the Operations Manager of Genscape, said. "We acquired Vesseltracker, which we thought would be a perfect fit for our company, because we track basically commodities."
Brewster displayed a simulation of the boat’s path as it hits the Second Street Bridge, using the AIS data from the Debbie Graham compared to what was caught on camera by WAVE 3 News. WAVE 3 News wanted to see if anything similar happened leading up to crash. So, we asked to see the Debbie Graham tracking data the day before its crash.
The boat can been seen pivoting, twisting and turning in the water near the shoreline of of the Ohio River at Shawnee Park. It’s the only harder-to-explain track we saw.
Those at Genscape didn't want to speculate as to what it could mean, but people familiar with AIS data said it could show anything from a vessel in distress to a more normal maneuver.
Tennessee Valley Towing did not comment on the boat’s movements the day before the Second Street Bridge crash.
