Special delivery: Pizza courier on bicycle intercepts robbery suspect in NYC

NEW YORK (WCBS/NYPD/CNN) - Talk about a special delivery: A Domino's Pizza employee helped capture a robbery suspect.
Alou Bathily, originally from western Africa and only in this country for two months, made arguably the most important delivery of his career last week, hopping on his bike and chasing down a robbery suspect on the run, then delivering him into the arms of police.
"I told myself I'm going to help the policeman to arrest the guy ... to stop the guy," Bathily said.
It happened Friday on the Upper West Side here at around 5:45 p.m.
Police say a group of six people accosted a woman, pulled her hair and stole her AirPod headphones.
About an hour later, police spotted one of the suspects, 17-year-old Lovell Ambrister, walking on the sidewalk.
Cops said they screamed at Ambrister to stop but that he took off running.
That’s when Bathily sprung into action, getting on his bike and peddleng like mad to get in front of the suspect, face to face.
“I say, ‘Stop. Now you got to stop,’” Bathily said.
He said the suspect tried to run away again, so he threw him to the ground, and for good measure, “I sat on him on the floor.”
Officers came and made the arrest.
They said when the suspect was running away, he started throwing fake $50 bills out of his pockets, counterfeit money they say he used to buy inexpensive items and then get real cash as change from the purchase.
Ambrister is in jail, charged with robbery, forgery and trademark counterfeiting
“The policeman say to me just thank you.” Bathily said.
