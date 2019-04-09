St. Matthews police say car break-ins are on the rise

“It’s believed that most of these vehicles were broken into,” Wilkerson said. “Which we call door flippers. They go through and check and see which vehicles are open. They will flip the doors and get valuables out from there. At this point we believe it’s the same group of people doing it. Again, we like to get out ahead of these things. Obviously this happened. You don’t like it happening to your city. But we want to make sure residents know this is occurring, to be on the lookout for any individuals that look suspicious walking through the neighborhood.”