St. Matthews police say car break-ins are on the rise

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several St. Matthews residents had their cars broken into over the weekend.
St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said his department is seeing a spike in such cases, at least 15 over the weekend.
Many of those vehicles were unlocked, but a few were locked. Police said they saw a spike Sunday night into Monday morning. Neighborhoods targeted include Norbourne Boulevard, Alton Road, Alcott Road, and the Winchester area.
Wilkerson said most of the vehicles were in driveways or apartment complex parking lots. Most concerning, Wilkerson said, is that two vehicles were stolen and three guns also were taken.
“It’s believed that most of these vehicles were broken into,” Wilkerson said. “Which we call door flippers. They go through and check and see which vehicles are open. They will flip the doors and get valuables out from there. At this point we believe it’s the same group of people doing it. Again, we like to get out ahead of these things. Obviously this happened. You don’t like it happening to your city. But we want to make sure residents know this is occurring, to be on the lookout for any individuals that look suspicious walking through the neighborhood.”
No arrests have been made. St. Matthews police said it will increasing patrols in the area, and are urging residents to lock their doors.
