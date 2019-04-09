Thieves repeatedly target west Louisville youth baseball league

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - West Louisville Sports practices baseball at Shawnee Park, where their storage shed and concession stand was recently broken into.
The president of the league says he just wants to focus on baseball.
Duane Berry says people have stolen money and equipment from West Louisville Sports before. With it happening more frequently, the coach doesn’t know what to do to make the thieves stop.
"This isn’t the first time, this isn’t the second time,” Berry said.
The baseball league has been around for decades. Last week, the team found shutters broken, snacks cleared out and concession equipment broken. Since this happened before, they don’t keep money inside.
"Some people just look at this as an opportunity,” Berry said. "We are trying to do something positive in this community and when people break in and steal stuff you are taking away from the kids.”
West Louisville Sports works with kids ages 3 to 18-years-old. It’s about $40 to play baseball for the season, but Berry said they don’t turn anyone away.
Operating on a tight budget, an increase in security doesn’t seem feasible.
“We don’t have cameras or anything,” Berry said. "We are a small league and we are kind of struggling financially.”
Berry wants the break ins to stop. He invites the thief to check out baseball practice instead of coming by after hours.
“We have a nice crowd down here but when we leave it kind of makes you wonder what’s going to go on,” Berry said.
