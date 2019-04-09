Thunder Over Louisville street closures

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department released the road closures for the 30th annual Thunder Over Louisville on Tuesday.
The following streets will be closed from Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m.:
- River Road from Bingham Way to Sixth Street
- Bingham Way west from Witherspoon Street to River Road
The following streets will be closed Friday, April 12 at 1 p.m. until Sunday, April 14 at 9 a.m.:
- Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Brook Street
- Floyd and Washington north closed
- East River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street
The following streets will be closed on Friday, April 12 at midnight until Sunday, April 14 at 9 a.m.:
- Ramp from westbound Interstate 64 to Third Street
- Ramp from Second Street to eastbound Interstate 64
The following streets will be closed on Saturday, April 13 at 8 a.m. until Sunday, April 14 at 1 a.m.:
- Second Street north from Main
The following streets will be closed on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. until Sunday, April 14 at 1 a.m. (residents and businesses within the closure area will need to contact LMPD Support Operations for passes 502-574-7454):
- River Road from Witherspoon West to Preston
- Frankfort Avenue from River Road to Story Avenue
- Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to Second Street
- Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Adams
- Washington Street from First Street to Second Street
- Preston Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street
- Floyd Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street
- Brook Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street
- First Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street
- Second Street from Main Street to River Road
- Third Street from Main Street to River Road (access will be allowed to parking garages)
The following street will be reversed on Saturday, April 13 at 8:30 p.m. until Sunday, April 14 at 1 a.m.:
- Market Street will be reversed from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic from Fourth Street to 10th Street. This will allow for more efficient access to the Ninth Street interstate on ramps from the garages. During this time the on ramp from to Interstate 64 west and east from Roy Wilkins will be shut down. This ramp will open immediately following the fireworks.
- Third Street between Main and Broadway will go back to one way southbound at 8:30 p.m. just prior to the fireworks. Normal traffic will resume at the end of the night.
The following ramp will be closed on Saturday, April 13 from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.:
- Ramp from Muhammad Alu Boulevard to Interstate 65 northbound
The following interstates will be closed on Saturday, April 13 from 8:30 p.m. to approximately 11:30 p.m.:
- Interstate 65 northbound from Interstate 264 to Interstate 64
- Interstate 65 southbound from Interstate 265 to Interstate 64
- Interstate 64 westbound from Interstate 264 to 14th Street
- Interstate 64 eastbound from Interstate 264 to Interstate 65
- Interstate 71 southbound from Interstate 264 to Interstate 65
All ramps onto NB I-65 from Jackson to Muhammad Ali will remain closed until detail commander orders them to reopen.
The Clark Memorial Bridge will be closed at the following dates and times:
- Thursday, April 11 – 9:30 a.m. to midnight
- Friday, April 12 – all day
- Saturday, April 13 – all day
- Sunday, April 14 – midnight to 2 p.m.
