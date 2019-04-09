UC’s Mick Cronin named head coach at UCLA

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Longtime University of Cincinnati men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin is moving on to browner hardwood.
Sources confirmed to FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman Cronin was hired to be the next men’s head basketball coach at UCLA.
Reports surfaced about the move around noon Tuesday.
UCLA is one of the most prominent programs in college basketball history. They have an NCAA record 11 tournament titles, but have recently fallen on hard times as a program.
The Bruins haven’t made it to the championship since 2006 and haven’t won a title since 1995.
Their last Final Four appearance was in 2008 -- the last of a three-peat for that round of the conference.
Cronin revived Cincinnati’s men’s basketball program when he was hired in 2006.
UC had their first winning season under Cronin in 2008-2009 with an 18-14 record, followed by a return to the Top 25 AP poll in 2009-2010.
Cronin’s move comes less than a month after 10th seeded Iowa bounced the 7th seeded Bearcats from the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in UC’s backyard.
Cincinnati lost in a close 79-72 game in Columbus that saw the Bearcats lead the majority of the first half.
The Bearcats haven’t made it past the opening round of the tournament for seven straight years.
Cronin has been the head coach at Cincinnati since 2006 and before that was an assistant at the university from 1996 to 2001.
He was also rumored to be a front runner for Avery Johnson’s job at Alabama.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.