UK is the most valuable college men’s basketball program; UofL, IU crack top 5

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On the heels of college basketball’s biggest night, The University of Virginia is shining bright.
Their “One Shining Moment” came during an overtime win against Texas Tech, with a final score of 85 to 77.
It was sweet redemption for the Cavaliers, having been the first number one seed in tournament play to lose to a 16 seed in the first round of the tournament, last year.
This time, they’re on the brighter side of history.
With the historic win, comes pricey bonuses for coaches, sponsors and even athletes throwing their name in the NBA Draft going forward.
After a year of upsets, and a lot of head scratching from time to time, the fact is college basketball rakes in millions of dollars annually and it’s a trend that doesn’t look to quit anytime soon.
Every coach can draw up the x’s and o’s, but when it comes to the most valuable team in college basketball it’s spelled k-e-n-t-u-c-k-y.
The Kentucky Wildcats are worth $334 million, that’s according to a finance professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
Followed by the University of Kansas at $319 million, the University of Louisville at $238 million, Duke University at $201 million and Indiana University at $196 million.
The Atlantic Coast Conference has four teams in the top seven, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse and North Carolina.
