United Community initiative will help connect Louisvillians to city services more easily

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville now has a new digital system that will make community services more accessible for those in need.
The city is teaming up with the United Way and JCPS for the United Community initiative.
The platform provides information about care and support needs across a variety of health, education and human service agencies.
Organizations can now send out referrals to a large group of providers.
“When we push out that referral or request for support to organizations that are qualified to provide those resources, those organizations will get an alert,” Metro United Way President Theresa Reno-Weber said. “And they will be able to look at that request and say, ‘Yes, I can meet this need. I have the capacity right now.’”
The United Community system also provides a better way for agencies to follow up on the services that people are receiving.
