Volunteers of America announces new organ donation registration program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Volunteers of America on Tuesday became the first non-profit in the region to register organ donors directly.
A new partnership between VOA, Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates (KODA) and Trust for Life will help people in Kentucky register to become organ donors.
More than 100 employees and clients of Volunteers of America already have signed up.
At a media availability in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, several people shared their stories, including Carrie Parsley, whose 22-year-old daughter Veronica died of a drug overdose in 2017, and was an organ donor.
“She was able to help three people and one being a young litte girl, I want to say 13 years old, that makes me proud to be her mother,” Parsley said.
Volunteers of America offers addiction treatment and recovery services, housing and more.
