What you can and can’t take to Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you are planning on heading down to Thunder Over Louisville here are the items you can and cannot take, according to the Kentucky Derby Festival:
NO: Drones – The FAA has established a no-fly zone around the Thunder venue. Unmanned aircraft, such as drones, won’t be allowed within 5 miles. Any drones on site could shut down the air show. Violators face confiscation and up to an $11,000 fine. This will be strictly enforced.
NO: Tents or Canopies of any kind will not be allowed within Waterfront Park. Structures of any kind will be required to be taken down. This will be strictly enforced.
NO: Taping or roping off of larges areas will not be allowed. This will be strictly enforced throughout the Thunder venue.
NO: Overnight camping is not allowed in Waterfront Park or the overall event area. Waterfront Park officially closes at 11 p.m. on Friday and will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
NO: Grills are not allowed within the Thunder venue.
NO: Bikes, skateboards or skates are not allowed in the event venue, including rental bikes and scooters. You will be asked to walk them in for pedestrian safety. If you ride your bike to Thunder, please bring a lock and use the bike parking available at Bingham Way and Witherspoon Street, the corner of Preston and Witherspoon Streets and the base of the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge (on both sides of the river).
NO: Please leave any pets at home
YES: A picnic blanket or tarp (limited to 10’x10′) and lawn chairs are allowed inside the Thunder venue (including the North Great Lawn viewing area).
YES: · Plastic containers, cans and food are permitted. Beer is also available at the Chow Wagon at Waterfront Park, North Great Lawn, Meijer Family Fun Zone on the West Belvedere and Big Four Lawn. FOOD or DRINK is permitted in the North Great Lawn viewing area, Meijer Family Fun Zone on the West Belvedere, and other areas of the Thunder venue. But there are plenty of concession food and soft drink stands throughout the venue to take care of any needs you may have.
