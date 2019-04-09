Youth kickoff event held for Mayor’s Give A Day Week

Youth kickoff event held for Mayor’s Give A Day Week
WE Day Kentucky will be the official kickoff to Mayor Greg Fischer's Give A Day week. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | April 9, 2019 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 5:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changing the world through service is the goal of WE Day Kentucky.

Mayor Greg Fischer's Give A Day week will kickoff on April 16. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
Mayor Greg Fischer's Give A Day week will kickoff on April 16. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

A news conference was held to announce the official kickoff to Mayor Greg Fischer's Give A Day week.

WE Day unites world-renowned speakers and performers with thousands of young people to celebrate and inspire youth.

Wendy Sirchio, the co-founder of WE Day Kentucky (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVEe 3 News)
Wendy Sirchio, the co-founder of WE Day Kentucky (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVEe 3 News)

"These are all students who have earned their ticket to this day of celebration by doing one or more service projects," said Wendy Sirchio, the co-founder of WE Day Kentucky. "The requirement is a local or global [service project] - many of them do much more, but you can't buy a ticket to WE Day you have to earn it through service."

WE Day is set for April 16 at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.