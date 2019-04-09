Youth kickoff event held for Mayor’s Give A Day Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changing the world through service is the goal of WE Day Kentucky.
A news conference was held to announce the official kickoff to Mayor Greg Fischer's Give A Day week.
WE Day unites world-renowned speakers and performers with thousands of young people to celebrate and inspire youth.
"These are all students who have earned their ticket to this day of celebration by doing one or more service projects," said Wendy Sirchio, the co-founder of WE Day Kentucky. "The requirement is a local or global [service project] - many of them do much more, but you can't buy a ticket to WE Day you have to earn it through service."
WE Day is set for April 16 at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.
