Ashton Hagans returning to UK for sophomore season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UK guard Ashton Hagans announced on Tuesday on Instagram that he is returning for Lexington for his sophomore season and will not go through the NBA Draft process.
“We had a great season this year but I want more,” Hagans said. “I know I’ve only scratched the surface with my game and there’s so much more I want to accomplish at Kentucky. Coach Cal and the staff have challenged me since day one, and I know with another season at UK we can chase some special things with the same mindset. I can’t wait to get back to work with my brothers.”
Hagans started 30 of the Cats 37 games averaging 7.7 ppg and a team leading 4.3 assists per game. He also led the team with 61 steals.
“I had a great meeting with Ashton,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He had a wonderful season but he’s not satisfied. He said his desire was to come back and continue to grow and do some special things at Kentucky. That’s all I needed to hear. He’s ready for the challenge, and I’m all in with him.”
Hagans was named Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year, along with LSU guard Tremont Waters.
PJ Washington announced on Tuesday that he is headed to the NBA, while decisions from Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro have not been announced yet.
