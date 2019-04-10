Asia Durr is #2 pick in WNBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The New York Liberty made UofL’s Asia Durr the #2 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.
Durr, the second all-time leading in UofL history, is the second Card to go in the top two. All-time leading scorer Angel McCoughtry was the #1 pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft.
Durr scored 2,485 points in her Cards career and led UofL to the 2018 Final Four. She was the ACC Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019.
Notre Dame’s Jackie Bradley, a second team All-ACC selection, was the #1 overall pick by Las Vegas.
