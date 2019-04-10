Bevin jabs Walz nearly 2 weeks after UofL’s Elite 8 loss to UConn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two weeks after UofL women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz took issue with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s Twitter behavior, the governor has struck back.
On the morning of March 30, after seeing a tweet by Bevin congratulating the UK men’s team on its Sweet 16 victory, Walz called out the governor for not congratulating the UofL women’s team for doing the same thing the night before.
Both teams lost their respective Elite Eight games on March 31.
Wednesday, on Terry Meiners’ show on WHAS Radio, Bevin said that while he’s never met Walz, he thought that maybe the coach’s Twitter activity might have contributed to his team’s loss to Connecticut that kept the Cards out of the Final Four.
“If he’d been a little more focused on coaching and game strategy that weekend, and a little less on this kind of silliness, the better team would have won,” Bevin told Meiners. “We got outcoached, straight up. We were expected to beat Connecticut, we should have beat Connecticut. And it’s disappointing because our women’s team in Louisville was phenomenal.”
