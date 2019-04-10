Enter an address to find nearby former meth labs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An interactive online tool uses information from the DEA to map former meth labs across the United States.
Residents can enter an address to find the closest former meth lab to any location in the country. Click or tap here to use the tool.
The tool, provided by rehabs.com, maps more than a decade of DEA meth lab seizure information.
Indiana ranks in the top five states for number of former meth labs per capita, with 1,900 on the map.
Kentucky is close behind with 1,176 former labs marked.
