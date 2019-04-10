Family says victim from Tuesday’s shooting is doing better

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family members of the man who was attacked and shot several times at the Spring Manor apartments said they are thankful their son is still alive.
Family members said Johnathan Bush was in his vehicle Tuesday, parked in front of his apartment in the Okolona area with his child and fiancé in the car. They had just returned from the grocery store when a man yanked Bush out of his car, beat him, and shot him several times.
Bush's mother, Rhonda Edlin, told WAVE 3 News she was on her way to visit her son in the hospital.
"He is doing much better," Edlin said. "He's had lots of prayers and God looking over him. He got shot seven times, (has) two broken arms, (and a) broken shoulder. He had surgery (Tuesday) night all through the night."
Edlin said her son was shot in front of his family. Bush's fiancé immediately performed CPR on him.
"His fiancé is the one who saved him and my stepson," Edlin said. "They kept the blood from and her giving him cpr that is what kept him hanging on."
Edlin said her son is now able to talk.
On Tuesday, when police arrived at the scene, the suspect, who has not been identified yet, was armed with a gun. Officers ordered him to drop his gun several times. They also tried to use non-lethal means to try to stop him.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the suspect ran at officers and pointed his gun at them. Multiple officers fired their weapons and struck the suspect, who was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Bush's family said the suspect was a neighbor, but they were not aware of any issues between the two.
In video taken by residents of the apartment complex, you can see the shooter pacing back and forth and yelling. Police made several attempts to get him to drop his weapon and surrender, but he wouldn't comply. A makeshift memorial now sits where the suspect was shot.
Bush's mother said she appreciates the community's prayers for her family.
"Johnathan is a good guy," Edlin said. "He wouldn't do anything to hurt anybody. This is my baby. My baby."
LMPD officials are expected to give an update on the case Wednesday afternoon.
Police said other than Tuesday's officer-involved shooting at the Gills Court address where the suspect lived, there were no prior calls for service to that address.
A relative of the suspect said the suspect had not been well, but she declined to comment further.
