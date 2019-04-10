FORECAST: Another spectacular spring day

ALERTS
- LATE THURSDAY & EARLY FRIDAY: wind gusts 40 to 50 MPH possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - High-pressure sitting over us grants us another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.
Tonight, temperatures fall into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Winds and clouds increase through Thursday ahead of a cold front. Wind gusts more than 40 mph are possible Thursday afternoon as highs max out near 80°.
The rain arrives late Thursday night lasting through Friday morning. Behind the front, winds remain gusty Friday afternoon as highs sit in the 60s.
Most of Saturday looks dry but clouds gradually increase ahead of the front that brings us rain late Saturday night into early Sunday. The rain will be creeping north towards Louisville around the time of the fireworks so a close eye will need to be kept on the speed of this weekend’s system.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny; Warm; HIGH: 75°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; LOW: 58°
THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Windy; Warmer; Rain late (30%); HIGH: 80°
