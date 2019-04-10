FORECAST: First 80° day of 2019 tomorrow!

ALERTS
- WIND ADVISORY – Thursday 11AM-8PM for areas along and west of I-65, including Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sunshine and highs in the mid 70s today? It doesn’t get any better than that!
Tonight will see an increase in cloud cover with mild temperatures bottoming out in the 50s.
Thursday is expected to be the first 80°+ day in Louisville in 2019, something we’ve not had since October 10th, roughly half a year ago. Winds will kick up during the afternoon, with wind gusts of 35-45 mph and even some isolated 50 mph gusts triggering a Wind Advisory. Clouds will rule most of the day, but any peeks of sunshine will help to aggravate wind gusts. Late Thursday night, well after midnight, is when rain chances go up.
While a gusty strong storm segment or two are possible northwest of Louisville early Friday morning, most of what we see move through will be heavy rain, wind, and lightning at times. The best chance for storms looks to be closer to the morning commute on Friday, so plan ahead to leave some extra time to get where you’ll be going then.
Friday afternoon dries out with highs in the lower 70s, followed by slightly cooler air in time for Thunder Over Louisville. At the moment the air show looks dry on Saturday with temperatures reaching into the mid 60s. Increasing cloud cover and lower clouds will begin to affect us during the evening, closer to fireworks time as temperatures dip back into the 50s.
While most of the rain looks to fall after the fireworks are over, a few introductory showers are possible during that 9:30-10 p.m. window. It might not be a bad idea to pack a poncho for the walk back to your vehicle in case that happens.
Sunday’s rain will be heavy, especially early in the day, and with thunder at times. Calmer and cooler weather starts our next workweek.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. LOW: 58°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and very warm with an isolated shower very late (20%). HIGH: 80°
FRIDAY: Morning thunderstorms (80%), a drier evening. HIGH: 72° LOW: 59°
SATURDAY (THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE): Partly sunny, isolated shower chance late (20%). HIGH: 66° LOW: 50°
