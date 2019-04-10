FORECAST: First 80° day of 2019 tomorrow!

Thursday is expected to be the first 80°+ day in Louisville in 2019, something we’ve not had since October 10th, roughly half a year ago. Winds will kick up during the afternoon, with wind gusts of 35-45 mph and even some isolated 50 mph gusts triggering a Wind Advisory. Clouds will rule most of the day, but any peeks of sunshine will help to aggravate wind gusts. Late Thursday night, well after midnight, is when rain chances go up.