FORECAST: Sunny and warm afternoon; cloudy and windy tomorrow

ALERTS
- LATE THURSDAY & EARLY FRIDAY: wind gusts 40 to 50 MPH possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While a few showers dipped into southern Indiana this morning thanks to a front off to our north, we'll be mainly dry heading into the afternoon. Sunshine will once again guide temperatures into the 70s. Overnight lows fall into the 50s.
Clouds increase Thursday ahead of a cold front as highs max out near 80°. Wind gusts more than 40 mph are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. The rain finally arrives very late Thursday night lasting through Friday morning. While the rain will be off to our east Friday afternoon, breezy conditions remain.
Saturday begins with sunshine but clouds increase during the afternoon and evening ahead of our next system. As Sunday’s cold front approaches, a few showers can’t be ruled out Saturday night around the time for fireworks.
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 75°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 58°
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, windy and warmer with rain late (30%).
HIGH: 80°
IN THE APP
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- Strong wind Thursday night into Friday
- Another rain chance late Saturday into Sunday
