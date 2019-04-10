Form and Function program teaches JCPS students about art, engineering

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS students are getting a lesson in art and engineering from the Louisville Water Company.
The Form and Function program uses the Louisville Water Tower and how it works to teach research and design.
Nearly 1,000 students have participated in the program since it started in 2016.
Wednesday, the Louisville Water Foundation announced a new grant to keep it going.
“What’s great about it is it’s an opportunity for these kids to combine science, engineering, art, all in one place, architecture,” Louisville Water Company spokeswoman Channa Newman said.
Fund for the Arts and Louisville Visual Art are also partners in the Form and Function program.
