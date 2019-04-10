Jeffersonville celebrates naming of new downtown elementary school

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Crews are busy working to build a new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville. And now, that school has a name.
Inside Nachand Fieldhouse on Wednesday morning, Maple and Spring Hill students wait anxiously. The school’s future principal Virenda Cunningham-Lester said the kids all cast votes for their new school’s name, mascot and school colors.
“And we had suggestion boxes in both of the schools,” Cunningham-Lester said.
“Everybody kind of went wild with it,” said Ashly Burton, a fifth-grade student at Maple Elementary.
“We had the mermaids, the dolphins, a lot of nice suggestions,” Cunningham-Lester said.
Some of those suggestions were serious, others silly.
“Franklin Commons,” said Sonnie Darku, 8, from Maple Elementary School, explains the name she voted for.
“One person suggested the mascot be called the fighting chickens,” Cunningham-Lester said. “I liked that one.”
“Lots of crazy stuff, it was really fun,” Burton said.
As the schools and community counted down, the cover-up hanging high in the Nachand Fieldhouse was pulled away, revealing the name Franklin Elementary School. Green and blue balloons poured down on the students in the school’s new colors, the soon-to-be Falcons all filled with school pride.
“They’re fierce,” Sonnie said.
Just outside the fieldhouse where the students were gathered, crews are working to renovate the area around the future school. Right now, they’re working to replace the sanitary sewer system and replace the old clay pipe that was here.
There’s a lot of work to do getting the new school ready to open by the 2020-2021 school year.
Future students like Sonnie are already excited at what to do first when Franklin Square Elementary opens.
“Go on the slide,” Sonnie said.
The new name, new building will be filled with up-to-date technology and options for students. It’s a fresh start for which Franklin Square’s future principal is ready.
“Excited, ecstatic, we’re going to start a new school in the community that will be here forever,” Cunningham-Lester said.
“I think I’m going to come and visit once in a while,” Burton said.
