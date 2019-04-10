Johnson to enter NBA Draft but leaves open possible return to UK

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Another Kentucky Wildcat has decided to declare for the NBA Draft, but you may see this player back in a Wildcat uniform.
Freshman guard Keldon Johnson announced Wednesday that he will will submit his name for the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20. Under new NCAA rules, Johnson can sign with an NCAA-certified agent, receive feedback and still have the ability to return to school if he chooses.
Johnson has to make the final decision to stay in the draft or return for a sophomore season by May 29, which is 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine.
Sophomore PJ Washington announced yesterday that he will enter the draft and will sign with an agent.
