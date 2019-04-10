LMPD releases video of deadly confrontation with suspect, names of officers involved

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second time in less than two weeks, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and Public Integrity Unit Lt. Aaron Crowell stood before a packed media room and shared video and details of an officer-involved shooting.
The dramatic officer body-camera video showed both ground and aerial views of Tuesday’s altercation with a suspect who eventually died after being shot by officers.
On March 28, an LMPD officer shot at a suspect who used a van to evade multiple officers. That suspect, Daniel Allen, was found hiding in a home several hours later and taken into custody.
Tuesday, 33-year-old Terry Davis Jr. allegedly shot a man several times in an apartment complex parking lot in Okolona. When officers arrived, they demanded, multiple times over a period of almost 10 minutes, Davis to drop his weapon. Not only did he not obey those commands, but he also charged at two of the officers who had their guns pointed at him.
Several minutes into one of the videos, Davis is seen charging toward those officers, at which point he was shot just feet away from several of them.
Davis was shot several times and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The video released Wednesday showed a chaotic scene playing out on a sunny afternoon, with audible bursts of rapid-fire gunshots. Officers repeated to the suspect to “put the gun down” and “drop it” as a police helicopter could be heard whirring high above the mayhem.
It’s not clear what prompted Davis to shoot Johnathan Bush, whose family members told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday is doing OK, but Crowell said the two men were neighbors.
The officers involved in the confrontation were identified as William Mattingly, who came out of retirement to re-join the department in 2017, and Michael Purcell, who has been with LMPD since 2008.
“Both of these officers are on administrative reassignment as the Public Integrity Unit investigates this matter,” Conrad said.
Mattingly was involved in another deadly officer-involved shooting in November. He was placed on administrative reassignment following that incident as well.
