Man found shot to death in stairwell of apartment tower in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police found a man dead in the stairwell of a downtown Louisville apartment complex on Monday afternoon.
The man died just before noon at 511 South 5th Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. That is in Kentucky Towers.
When police responded to the scene, it was not immediately apparent what happened to the man.
An autopsy revealed 34-year-old Oscar E. Guerrero died of a gunshot wound.
The coroner’s office said Guerrero did not live at the apartment complex. His address was listed off Hurstbourne Parkway in southeast Louisville near Fern Creek.
When Guerrero’s autopsy was completed, the Louisville Metro Police Department launched a homicide investigation into his death.
Officers don’t have any suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
