Officer fired after stealing money from youth football league

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Clarksville police officer accused of stealing money from a youth football league is no longer working for the department.
Joseph Hoskins was facing several felony charges, but admitted to a lesser charge as part of a plea deal.
Prosecutors said Hoskins transferred money from the league’s fund to his own account at least eight times.
As part of the plea agreement, Hoskins was sentenced to a year in jail; that time was suspended and he was placed on probation.
He was also was forced to resign.
“It is a situation where I’m not able to use that officer in the prosecution of cases, and anything he does in his official capacity is going to be something that I’m not able to follow up with as the prosecutor in the courts,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.
The amount of money in question added up to $5,300 which Hoskins returned to the league once it noticed it was missing.
