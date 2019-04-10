Man shot, killed on West Broadway near 18th Street; road closed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a deadly shooting in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.
It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Street and West Broadway, MetroSafe confirmed.
Emergency officials found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
Police have not shared that person’s condition, but a WAVE 3 News photographer confirmed there is a dead body at the crime scene.
West Broadway is shut down in the area as officers investigate.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 520-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
