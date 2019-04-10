Rally to End Child Abuse addresses equity, environmental pressures

(WAVE) - More than 56,000 children in Kentucky and Indiana were abused or neglected last year.
Wednesday, city and state officials joined community leaders at the Family and Children’s Place for the Rally to End Child Abuse.
Those who spoke Wednesday agreed it takes a collaborative effort to fight the problem.
“We have to really get to the questions of equity and at the environmental pressures that are creating these outcomes for children and families,” Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods spokesman Rashaad Abdur-Rahman said. “We’re not going to police our way to these solutions, and we’re not going to program our way to these solutions. We have to think broadly about the policy and the system and the structural implications that are at play here.”
Anyone can help raise awareness about child abuse and neglect by sponsoring a pinwheel in the garden at the Family and Children’s Place.
