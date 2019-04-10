Republicans and Democrats surprised by Bevin veto

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin’s pension-related veto and call for a special session Tuesday caught Republicans and Democrats alike by surprise.
“There is no easy way out of this,” Rep. Jerry Miller (R-Louisville) said. “We took a path that we thought was the best option among bad options and apparently the governor disagreed with us.”
On Tuesday, the governor vetoed House Bill 358, the legislature’s plan to give relief to what are described as quasi-governmental agencies. This includes regional universities, rape crisis centers and some local health departments.
HB 358, which was passed in the final days of the session, would have allowed those agencies to exit the pension system without paying all that they owe.
Some said that could hurt the already weak system. But proponents said it could spare the retirement system from the issues it would face if some of those groups collapsed.
Without it, those agencies face a crippling jump in pension costs beginning July 1, 2019.
“Now that it’s been vetoed, we have to give those people some assistance or help before July 1st or people lose their jobs, these centers will close down,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) said. “If we come back and don’t do anything, they’re also going to shut down.”
In a statement Monday, Bevin said the following:
“While I appreciate the work of our legislators who worked diligently to protect the services provided by many quasi-government entities parts of HB 358 violate both the moral and legal obligation we have to these very retirees.”
Republican leaders of both the House and Senate questioned the decision.
“We are disappointed by the governor’s decision to veto House Bill 358, a bill which would have provided much needed stability to the Commonwealth’s regional universities and quasi-government agencies,” Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) said. “The rationale behind this decision is perplexing.”
House Speaker David Osborne (R-Prospect) added: “We sent the governor a bill that we believed provided stability for the employers while keeping the state’s commitment to the retirement futures of our employees. I am hopeful that the governor will begin meeting with us immediately to find a solution that ensures this balance. It is critical that we do this before calling another special session without a solution in hand.”
During an interview with WHAS Radio on Tuesday, Bevin did not say when he planned to call lawmakers back to work but said he believed fixing the legislation would not take much time.
“All I'm saying is let's get it right so we don't get stuck in court and waste more time and undermine the good intentions this bill tried to accomplish,” Bevin said.
