State subpoenas JCPS teacher sickout records

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bevin administration has subpoenaed records from JCPS regarding last month’s teacher sickouts across the district.
A JCPS spokesman confirmed the Kentucky Labor Cabinet issued the subpoena Wednesday.
Teachers called out sick in great numbers six times last month in order to rally in Frankfort as legislators considered several education-related measures. JCPS canceled classes on those six days, and several other area districts also missed class time due to high sickout rates.
Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis requested -- and received -- the names of the JCPS teachers who called out sick, but insisted none of them would be disciplined as long as the sickouts ended. The legislative session ended several days later, on March 28.
Oldham County and Bullitt County schools also has received the same subpoenas Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
