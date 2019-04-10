Suspect arrested in W. Broadway homicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last night in the Russell neighborhood.
Cedell A. Harraway, 20, of Louisville, was arrested at University of Louisville Hospital around 6:35 a.m. today. He is charged with one count of murder.
Louisville Metro police were called to the 1900 block of W. Broadway around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday on a reported shooting. Officers found a man in front of G.C. Williams Funeral Home with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The arrest report says a review of surveillance video showed the victim in an altercation with a tall thin man who was wearing a t-shirt with a design on the chest, long pants and dark colored shoes. Police say the video shows the man in the t-shirt appeared to be hit by the victim’s cane. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shooting the victim multiple times before fleeing through the funeral home parking lot.
About 40 minutes later officers were called to a home in the 400 block of N. 28th Street by a woman who said her foster son had been assaulted. The woman said her foster son (Harraway) had a cut on his face and was hard to understand. Police said Harraway was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but was evasive about how he was injured.
Detectives arrested Harraway after finding bloody clothing, shoes and a gun at his home. The gun was the same caliber as shell casing found at the murder scene.
Harraway is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.
