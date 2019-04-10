West End School students graduate from national leadership development program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The community gathered Tuesday night to recognize some impressive young men at Louisville’s West End School.
Thirteen of the school’s students participated in a national mentorship and leadership development program called The Ambassadors of the Evers Academy for African American Males (A-TEAAM).
The A-TEAAM is specifically for middle-school aged males of color. It is named for civil rights leader Medgar Evers and promotes scholarship, justice and peace.
Through the A-TEAAM, the students participated in bi-weekly sessions that helped them do better in school and build confidence and character. The young men graduated from the program Tuesday.
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jeanean Hampton came to congratulate the graduates, along with a host of community leaders and corporate mentors who worked with the students during the program.
“They are learning about empowerment, they’re learning about service to the community,” Lavinia Hawkins, Interim Head of West End School, said. “They’re focusing on anti-bullying. And we know this is a time where there are a lot of initiatives against bullying, so it’s taking place right here at the West End School. These ambassadors should be very proud of themselves.”
The West End School is a free, academically-focused boarding school for middle school boys in west Louisville. The school also offers classes for elementary and pre-K students.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.