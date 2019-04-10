Zaxby’s donates 10 percent of today’s sales to honor fallen officer Deidre Mengedoht

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several area Zaxby’s locations are raising money for fallen officer Deidre Mengedoht’s family.
Eight Louisville-area locations, and two in southern Indiana are donating 10 percent of their total sales today.
The promotion began at 10:30 a.m. and will run until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve when an MSD worker allegedly slammed into her cruiser as she was conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville.
Mengedoht was 32 years old, and left behind a young son.
