Zaxby’s donates 10 percent of today’s sales to honor fallen officer Deidre Mengedoht
By John P. Wise | April 10, 2019 at 4:09 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 4:09 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several area Zaxby’s locations are raising money for fallen officer Deidre Mengedoht’s family.

Eight Louisville-area locations, and two in southern Indiana are donating 10 percent of their total sales today.

The promotion began at 10:30 a.m. and will run until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve when an MSD worker allegedly slammed into her cruiser as she was conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville.

Mengedoht was 32 years old, and left behind a young son.

