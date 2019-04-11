Beaux Tied turns Derby fashion into charity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One local company is using Kentucky Derby fashion to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy and epilepsy.
Beaux Tied is selling silk lilac ties to raise money.
The company was founded by Michael Rolf to honor his two late cousins Cameron and Evan.
But Rolf was especially inspired once meeting Hadley Jo, a five-year-old dealing with daily seizures and epilepsy.
The company created a special bow tie for the Hope for Hadley Jo Project. Click or tap here to purchase one.
Beaux Tied is donating 100-percent of the proceeds from the ties to the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana.
