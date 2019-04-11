Beaux Tied turns Derby fashion into charity

Beaux Tied turns Derby fashion into charity
Beaux Tied designed this especially for the Hope for Hadley Jo Project.
By Berry Stockton | April 10, 2019 at 10:47 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 10:48 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One local company is using Kentucky Derby fashion to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy and epilepsy.

Hadley Jo posed with her service dog, who alerts those around when she's about to have a seizure.
Hadley Jo posed with her service dog, who alerts those around when she's about to have a seizure. (Family photo)

Beaux Tied is selling silk lilac ties to raise money.

The company was founded by Michael Rolf to honor his two late cousins Cameron and Evan.

But Rolf was especially inspired once meeting Hadley Jo, a five-year-old dealing with daily seizures and epilepsy.

The company created a special bow tie for the Hope for Hadley Jo Project. Click or tap here to purchase one.

Beaux Tied is donating 100-percent of the proceeds from the ties to the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.