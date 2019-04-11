Bevin celebrates Purple Up Day with military children in Fort Knox

(WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was among those celebrating students with parents in the military in Fort Knox on Thursday.
Scott Middle School hosted its Purple Up Day ceremony, an event that was established more than 30 years ago to show support for military children. Purple symbolizes the combined colors of all branches of the military.
Bevin, U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Commander Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr. and several students spoke at the assembly.
Bevin also signed a proclamation declaring April as Month of the Military Child, and a photo of him taking a group selfie with students was posted to his Twitter page (see below):
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.