Boil water advisory issued for parts of Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The City of Taylorsville issued a boil water advisory for several subdivisions on Thursday, April 11.
People who live in the following subdivisions are under the advisory until further notice:
- Arbor Green
- Chelsey Park
- Beacon Hill
- Willow Brook
- Mudd Lane
The advisory only affects customers of the City of Taylorsville Water System.
For health reasons, all water used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a rolling boil for three to five minutes before its use. Customers should also discard any ice in automatic ice makers or dispensers.
The reason or the boil water advisory was not shared.
