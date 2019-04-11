Bond increased for murder suspect during arraignment hearing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with murder after a deadly shooting in the Russell neighborhood is now being held on a half million dollars bond.
The shooting happened April 9 at 19th and Broadway. Louisville Metro police say Cedell Harraway, 20, shot the victim in the head and the incident was all recorded on video.
Harraway has other pending charges that restricted him from even carrying a firearm.
A not guilty plea was entered for Harraway and he was appointed a public defender.
In court, his attorney asked for bail credit, but that was denied by the judge who said Harraway is a danger to the community and increased his bond.
Harraway’s next court date was set for April 22.
