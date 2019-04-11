2 charged in shooting during robbery at Oldham County gas station

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting during the robbery at an Oldham County gas station.
Oldham County Police said a man entered the Circle K at 2900 West Highway 22 around 3 a.m. Thursday, picked up a case of beer and tried to leave. When an employee and the victim tried to stop him, the suspect pulled out a handgun and tried to run past the victim.
Police said the victim grabbed the suspect and the suspect shot the victim then ran away.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The condition of the victim has not been released.
The suspects, Austin Ransdell, 18, of Crestwood, and Andrew Tetidrick, 19, of La Grange, were arrested around 1 p.m. Thursday. Ransdell committed the robbery and shooting while Tetidrick was his accomplice.
Both men were booked into the Oldham County Detention center on charges of robbery and assault. Ransdell is also charged with tampering with evidence.
