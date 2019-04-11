Could merging Louisville Fire and EMS save the city millions?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is still in a crunch trying to find $35 million before the end of June.
An idea proposed by the local firefighter’s union could possibly help put a dent in the budget gap.
Merging Louisville Fire and EMS is the pitch.
It’s not a new idea; the departments used to operate as one until the city merger. IAFF Local 345 President Brian O’Neil said putting the two under one roof again could save the city millions in the long-run.
While addressing the Metro Council’s special committee on efficiency, O’Neil mentioned this is an idea they have brought up time and time again since the merger.
“We’ve only really been listened to when there was a budget crisis then suddenly they pay attention again,” O’Neil said.
It’s an idea that wouldn’t be a quick fix for the city’s budget and would require some changes in both departments, but would be more efficient in the long run, proponents say.
“Anything that we got behind would have to make sure absolutely everybody would maintain their jobs, maintain their positions, so that we wouldn’t shake that up overnight,” O’Neil said. “This is something that would take a long stretch of change.”
Merging fire and EMS services, O’Neil says, would streamline two operations that already work in tandem, even overlapping at times, into one.
“If you look at the number of medical runs we go out on as firefighters are about 75-percent to 85-percent medical,” O’Neil said.
However, there were some in the council chambers who don’t think the quality of service would still be there.
“They train for six months to two years to do the jobs they need,” Teamsters 783 President John Stovall said. “They don’t fight fires part time and then do EMS. They do nothing but EMS and they provide life saving services to the citizens of Louisville and they do it better than anybody else in the city of Louisville.”
While O’Neil says this plan would help retain dwindling EMS staff and save money, Stovall thinks it would do the opposite.
“You can’t do two jobs good," Stovall said. "You can do one job great and that’s what they do.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.