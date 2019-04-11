2 dead after head-on crash in Jennings Co.

NORTH VERNON, IN (WAVE) - A head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Jennings County killed the drivers of the cars involved.
Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 1 p.m. on State Road 3 near County Road 25 East. The initial investigation shows that a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Erma M. Campbell, 78, of North Vernon, was headed north when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound Ford Focus.
Campbell and the driver of the Focus, Rhonda R. Steinert, 45, also North Vernon, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
State Road 3 was closed nearly three hours while the crash investigation and wreckage cleanup took place.
