ESPN and WNBA mess up draft, former UK star owed apology

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was the 36th and final pick of the 2019 WNBA Draft. Flashing across the bottom of the screen on ESPNU, the Seattle Storm select Maci Morris from the University of Kentucky.
Except Seattle picked Macy Miller from South Dakota State.
Morris, who was the Cats second leading scorer at 15.1 points per game and led UK with 75 three pointers, got to see her name on the screen, but was not selected.
On a night filled with anxiety, ESPN and/or the WNBA, owe Morris an apology.
