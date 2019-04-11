FORECAST: Breezy and warm afternoon underway

ALERTS
- WIND ADVISORY - until 8 a.m. Friday with gusts up to 45 MPH possible. More of an issue tonight.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Scattered clouds in the areas this late morning will thin out into the afternoon. The added sunshine and gusty south winds will help mix around the dry air to allow for a nice surge of warmth into the 80s. That process also means a much windier afternoon compared to previous days.
It will remain warm and windy tonight with temperatures staying in the 70s through much of the night. Much more summer-like! There will be two rain chances toward the morning commute; one line of thunderstorms that will be fading as it approaches from the west and also the potential for a new line of thunderstorms to develop right over us during the morning commute. While the severe thunderstorm risk is quite low, intense lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain may develop if that newer line can get going. We will trend this setup for any travel issues in the morning. Otherwise, skies will slowly clear up by midday Friday and the wind gusts will relax.
The setup for Thunder Over Louisville remains basically the same with a high overcast cloud deck moving in during the afternoon. This is not expected to be low enough to impact the air show. Once we move into the evening hours, that cloud deck will lower and scattered showers will develop to our south and track north. Just how quickly this takes place is still not locked in. Having said that, there still stands a good chance for dry weather for the fireworks but be prepared for light rain to move in while you are trying to find your car or while sitting in traffic post-show.
The heaviest of the rain looks to take place during the overnight hours into sunrise Sunday. Stay close for additional update.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly cloudy at times, warmer and windy. HIGH: 84°
TONIGHT: Warm (70s) and windy evening, Rain chance after 3 a.m. LOW: 59°
FRIDAY: Morning thunderstorms (80%), a drier evening. HIGH: 72°
SATURDAY (THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE)
- AIR SHOW: High overcast/hazy. RAIN CHANCE: <10% TEMP: 68° WIND: Light NW
- FIREWORKS: Cloudy with showers possible south that will be approaching Louisville. RAIN CHANCE: 30% TEMP: 58° however NE winds will make it feel cooler at waterfront.
