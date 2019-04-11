FORECAST: Breezy and warm afternoon underway

It will remain warm and windy tonight with temperatures staying in the 70s through much of the night. Much more summer-like! There will be two rain chances toward the morning commute; one line of thunderstorms that will be fading as it approaches from the west and also the potential for a new line of thunderstorms to develop right over us during the morning commute. While the severe thunderstorm risk is quite low, intense lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain may develop if that newer line can get going. We will trend this setup for any travel issues in the morning. Otherwise, skies will slowly clear up by midday Friday and the wind gusts will relax.